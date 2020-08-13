Water main break impacts approximately 150 homes in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department is currently working to repair a water main break near 325 Northwood Drive.

There are approximately 150 homes impacted by the water main break. The following streets are affected: Northwood Drive, Penmar Street, Woodbine Drive, and Vivion Drive.

Traffic in the vicinity of the repair is impacted as well. There is no thru-traffic on some sections of Northwood Drive.

Homes that were without water will be under a Boil Water Advisory when service is restored until further notice.

