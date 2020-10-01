Water main break forces boil water advisory, school closed in Denmark

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain residents of Denmark, South Carolina.

Residents living near the Denmark-Olar High School are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Officials say a major line break on the High School campus serviced by the City of Denmark Water System caused a loss of pressure and service to some of the customers of the system.

We’re told there has been no confirmed contamination of the system but because of the loss of pressure, the boil water advisory is in effect.

The line break has been repaired and the City od Denmark is working to collect the bacteriological samples from the area.

Bamberg School District Two officials also canceled school Thursday because of the incident.

Meanwhile residents say they received notification of the advisory just after 4 p.m.

Notice of boil water advisory given to residents of Denmark.

