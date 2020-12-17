Water main break; city of North Augusta to boil water

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The way things are done in Georgia when you have run-offs, happen during the holiday season and when the weather can be absolutely awful, Georgia's election system is under assault for being allegedly fraudulent. Yet here in Augusta the voters are coming out.

They have other options, but they are braving the pandemic and the weather to advance vote in person. “It's important for me to go in and do it in person I like doing it in person I was never into the mail in ballot I like going in person and cast my vote,” said Barry Pruitt.