Water main break; city of North Augusta to boil water

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – A boil water advisory has been issued after a water main break. All customers of the city’s water system should boil their water for at least three minutes prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
The break happened early Thursday morning on Pisgah Road. Drivers should avoid Pisgah Road and the area of Five Notch Road. Workers are on the scene trying to repair the problem. No word on when it could be fixed.
