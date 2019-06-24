Water main break affects Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga.- “Right now we’re trying to make some system adjustments, so we can get the water off this break without putting the whole system out of water,” says Tom Wiedmeier, Director of Augusta Utilities Department.

The water started pouring out of the pipes early Monday morning, causing a huge pond along Doug Barnard parkway and shutting down traffic.

The utilities director says crews are working to shut off the water, in order to fix the issue.

“We’re right in between two of our main water plants for the south part of the system. So, I’ve got a broken valve, but until we can resolve that I’m not sure when we can get the water off, but once we get the water off, we should have the repair done pretty quickly,” says Tom Wiedmeier.

People who live in this area may be experiencing some problems with their water.



“We’ve got some low pressure issues… I’m not sure of the extent of water outages right now,” says Tom Wiedmeier.

A spokesperson for Augusta regional airport says the break has created a travel headache for people flying in and out of Augusta, but the airport is making adjustments for travelers.

“The only thing that the passengers will be affected by is there are no rest rooms right now or water fountains. So, what we’ve actually done is brought in several different portal-lets for the passengers to use prior to getting through TSA,” says Lauren Smith, Augusta Regional Airport PIO.

However; flights are still active.

“They shouldn’t affect any of the flights, so the flight schedule is still moving forward throughout the day,” says Lauren Smith.