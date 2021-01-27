Water damage a big issue at Motel 6

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County code enforcers say the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road needs to be repaired before it can reopen.

“The motel was basically rotting from water sitting in there and just rotting,” said UCEIT Manager Terrence Wynder.

Wynder believes the decay at Motel 6 was caused by water coming through the roof which would run into the columns that hold up the balcony at the motel.

He explained, “If one column is bad, everything is bad. If one column gives out, the whole balcony would give out and that’s very unsafe.”

Code enforcement officers visited Motel 6 several times in the past week. Motel staff had to pull back parts of the building to assess the damages.

“By the time they did all of that we made our decision to say, ‘hey, it’s unsafe.’ The owner of the motel had a structural engineer assess it and the engineer actually said it was unsafe as well. So, we made the decision to tell them they needed to vacate it,” said Wynder.

Someone tipped off code enforcement about the water damage. Something Wynder calls strange.

He described, “A call came in saying there were some unsafe issues. But I’m trying to figure out how did that person know? It wasn’t clear. You can walk around the whole hotel and you wouldn’t be able to see it.”

Motel managers were willing to go ahead and vacate the property Tuesday so they could get everything fixed right away, according to Wynder.

He added, “Right now, we’re waiting on a bracing plan and that has to be done by a structural engineer.”

Code enforcement officers are going by Motel 6 twice a day to ensure the building is not occupied.

Work to repair the damages at Motel 6 has begun.