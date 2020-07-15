Water cutoffs back on in Augusta

Augusta,Ga(WJBF) Service shut downs are back on for Augusta water customers.

Two to three hundred people right now are facing a loss of service for being behind in their payments.

Back in March the city suspended water cutoffs because of the coronavirus,

But starting today and going forward the city will again be issuing cut off notices.

“We are working with people if people call in as a matter of fact we are being pretty inundated with calls, if people call in we will work with them we’re going to try and set up a payment plan we just want people to get use to paying their bills again so we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Assistant Utilities Department Director Steve Little.

Little says over the past four months department revenues are down two to three million dollars.