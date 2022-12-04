(WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is proud to bring you the Columbia County Christmas Parade.
The parade begins at 3:30p and will conclude with an appearance by the big man himself, Santa Claus!
We’ll have a replay of the entire parade on Monday, right here on this page.
And as a reminder, during the closing of the parade route, the following intersections will be fully or partially closed:
- Industrial Park Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed
- Ronald Reagan Drive @ North Belair Road – Completely Closed
- Ronald Reagan Drive @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – cannot make a left or right thru traffic only.
- Main Street @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed
- Encore Lane @ Evans Town Center Lane – Completely Closed
- Williamsburg Way @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed
- Taxslayer Drive @ Allen Drive – Completely Closed
- Allen Drive – Completely Closed
- North Belair Rd @ Evans Town Center Boulevard – Completely Closed
- Evans Town Center Boulevard, northbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans to Locks Road.
- Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard.
- North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road will be closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road, Detour right at this intersection only.
- Evans to Locks Road westbound will be closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road. Detour left at this intersection.