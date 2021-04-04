Washington County vaccination site making impact in community

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “If you drive up, we’re going to go ahead and take you in.”

It’s this welcoming message that is bringing people to Sandersville to get vaccinated.

“I just walked in, and they said ‘Drive on up,'” Marvin Hermon said. He was running errands when he saw the site was open and decided to get vaccinated. Like Hermon, Shakila Cato was drawn to the site after spotting it while driving down the street. She could not pass up the opportunity to get vaccinated so close to home.

“As a person, you need to put your health first and do what’s best for you,” Cato says.

More than 1,300 people have been vaccinated at the site since it opened last month. The site’s manager, David Shanks, tells NewsChannel 6 he does not expect the site to close anytime soon.

“Once you drive in, in less than five minutes, you’ve already gotten your shot,” Shanks says.

It is those short wait times that are bringing people from all over Georgia to Sandersville.

“We’ve gotten people from up northeast, northwest and south Georgia. We’ve gotten people from all over the state.”

For the people who live in Washington County, the site is making a huge difference in their community.

“It’ll give easier access to a lot of people,” Cato says.

“The people who live in this area are blessed to have these people here,” Shanks adds.

How to get vaccinated at Sandersville site

The site is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Make an appointment here.

Address: 1209 S Harris St, Sandersville, GA 31082