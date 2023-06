WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Responders responded to a single vehicle crash just after 2:00 a.m Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Gilwood Street near Mill Lane in Tennille.

Both the driver and passenger, ages 16, of Wrightsville, were transported by ambulance to the emergency room.

The passenger did not survive her injuries.

Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the accident.