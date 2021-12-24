Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Christmas with Dad

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrated their Christmas with Dad program Thursday.

In a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office said,

Christmas with Dad was amazing on yesterday. Kids having Christmas with dad was a moment to be remembered. This was done as part of rehabilitation efforts for the participants in our RSAT program. It’s our goal to give these men the opportunity to be placed back in the lives of the ones that love them the most, their children. As we see daily, children need both parents as a part of growth. This was only made possible because of the many people that donated through our toy drive. On yesterday, we learned that some children in attendance may not have received Christmas had it not been for this event. The toys collected also provided Christmas to approximately 200 other children this year. It takes a village is what we have always been told. This year the village showed up…As Christmas draws near, we are encouraged and reminded of the true meaning of Christmas!!

I personally want to thank the public for their donations, Sheriff’s Office staff that volunteered tirelessly, Waco Empty Stocking Fund, Toys for Tots, Georgia State Patrol Post 33 Milledgeville, Sandersville Police Department, and Davisboro Police Department for being great partners in this effort. Merry Christmas to all.