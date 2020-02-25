Washington County senior on college acceptances

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) –

Washington county high school senior Ladarious Pinkston is on the road to success. After being accepted into 18 different colleges and receiving more than 50 thousand dollars in scholarships Ladrious says it was a tragedy that pushed him to work hard.

Ladarious Pinkston/student:

“My daddy he died when I was 2 years old and I’m 17 now so I’ve been without him for 15 years and that’s what pushed me to go harder in the classroom”

Since then Pinkston has dominated both in and out of the classroom.

The 17-year-old played football throughtout his time at washington county high school he also wrestled for three years, but was able to maintain a 3.7 g.P.A., perfect attendance, and multiple awards. Ladarious’ mother says like his father he was a hard worker and his diligence in the classroom got him where he is today.

Saketha Gladdin:

“He was a hardworker he was maintaining, he was focused on god, he was focused on his education and he wanted to move forward.”

But he does not take all the credit for his success … He says there were alot of people to help push him towards greatness.

Ladarious:

“My family my teachers, here at this school and my coaches and my counselor basically everybody here at washington county high school.”

His accomplishments have not gone unnoticed.

Washington County High School Principal Dr. Darryl Gilbert says he’s known Ladarious since he was in elementary school and his efforts have not changed since then.

Principal:

“Ladarious has always been a student that’s worked very hard and diligently, he’s been very cooperative and always ready to seek assistance when needed.

Ashley:

Ladarious plans to attend college in the fall and major in sports management with hopes of becoming a coach.

Growing up in a small town ladarious wants others to know one thing.

Ladarious:

“No matter where you come from you can always come up on top.”

Ladarious plans to attend Middle Georgia State University.