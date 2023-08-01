SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies and Emergency Responders in Washington County are on the scene of a plane crash on the 2000 Block of Kaolin Road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with Sandersville Police Department advise motorists use caution while emergency crews work this scene.

According to the FAA, a twin-engine Velocity Twin crashed into a pond near Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m.

Two people on board were reported to be critically injured.

One has been airlifted to Piedmont Macon Medical Center for treatment, the other to Augusta University Medical Center.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll update with new information as it becomes available.