Warrenville house fire kills two people

WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a house fire that has

claimed the life of two people.

It happened on Friday, December 3, shortly after 10 p.m.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on White Ash Street in Warrenville.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables reports after the fire was extinguished, two victims were found inside the home.

They’ve since been identified as 72-year-old Leila Ann Gantt and 68-year-old Alice Gantt.

The siblings reportedly died of smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

