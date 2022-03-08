WARREN COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Warren County School System will be converting to an at-home learning day on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to School Superintendent Christopher Harris, the conversion is taken place due to the Warren County Boys Basketball team playing against Drew Charter on Wednesday in the Macon Coliseum after a historic season.

Harris says that due to several factors which may impact this community from being in total attendance and in-person support at this game, the Warren County Board of Education has allowed the school to be converted to an asynchronous learning day.

Students will report back to face to face learning on Thursday, March 10th.