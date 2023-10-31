WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a child was hit by a car in Warren County, Georgia.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities tell us they responded to vehicle versus pedestrian crash Monday, on State Route 80 and Freeman Street.

An initial investigation determined a juvenile pedestrian was struck while crossing SR 80 trying to catch up to a Warren County school bus.

They were transported by EMS to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

This is a developing story.