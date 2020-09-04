Warrant details moments before Richmond County hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A hit-and-run, which left a Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy seriously injured, began when a K9 partner alerted authorities to the smell of narcotics.

According to the arrest warrant, a traffic stop was being conducted when the drug dog smelled narcotics in the driver’s side door Wednesday. Deputy Keith Inman then tried to remove the driver, Kaylon Smith, from the car. The sheriff’s office says Smith drove off rapidly through the Raceway gas station parking lot on Wrightsboro Road, dragging Deputy Inman.

The warrant states Smith fled the scene. He was arrested hours later on Barton Chapel Road, and charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer.

Deputy Inman was quickly transported to Doctors Hospital with serious head injuries and broken ribs.

Deputy Keith Inman (left)

Sharon Taylor, the secretary of the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation, says the public quickly began reaching out to the group to ask how they could help the deputy and his family.

“We had people, as soon as they heard, texting us ‘What can we do? Where can we donate? How can we show our support? What else can we do?’”

The case is sparking questions about Smith. He has been arrested several times on drug charges since 2008, including sale of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and use of a communication device to commit a felony.

At the time of Wednesday’s hit-and run, Smith was awaiting trial on charges dating back to 2018. He has yet to stand trial for those charges.

Read the arrest warrant below: