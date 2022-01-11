Warming Centers to open in Augusta ahead of frigid weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is opening warming centers ahead of the freezing temperatures headed to the area.
May Park Community Center is designated to be used as an overnight warming center for Tuesday evening. The center will be open January 11th at 5:00 pm and will remain open until 9:00 am Wednesday, January 12th. Residents must be inside the facility by 9pm. Registration will be held between 5pm-9pm. Residents must bring valid identification, required face masks, and no weapons are allowed.
Below is a list of warming facilities.
Bernie Ward Center
1941 Lumpkin Rd
Augusta
Phone: 706-790-0588
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
Blythe Center
3129 HWY 88
Blythe
Phone: 706-592-4988
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
Carrie J. Mays Center
1014 11th Ave
Augusta
Phone: 706-821-2828
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
Robert Howard Community Center
103 Diamond Lakes Way
Hephzibah
Phone: 706-826-1370
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
Henry H. Brigham Center
2463 Golden Camp Rd
Augusta
Phone: 706-771-2654
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
May Park
622 4th St
Augusta
Phone: 706-724-0504
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
McBean Center
1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.
Hephzibah
Phone: 706-560-2628
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
Sand Hills Center
2540 Wheeler Rd.
Augusta
Phone: 706-842-1912
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
Warren Road Center
300 Warren Rd.
Augusta
Phone: 706-860-2833
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
W.T Johnson Center
1606 Hunter Street
Augusta
Phone: 706-860-2833
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site
McDuffie Wood Center
3134 Old McDuffie Road
Augusta
Phone: 706-771-2656
Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM
Facility Web Site