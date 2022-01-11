Warming Centers to open in Augusta ahead of frigid weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is opening warming centers ahead of the freezing temperatures headed to the area.

May Park Community Center is designated to be used as an overnight warming center for Tuesday evening. The center will be open January 11th at 5:00 pm and will remain open until 9:00 am Wednesday, January 12th. Residents must be inside the facility by 9pm. Registration will be held between 5pm-9pm. Residents must bring valid identification, required face masks, and no weapons are allowed.

Below is a list of warming facilities.

Bernie Ward Center

1941 Lumpkin Rd

Augusta

Phone: 706-790-0588

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

Blythe Center

3129 HWY 88

Blythe

Phone: 706-592-4988

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

Carrie J. Mays Center

1014 11th Ave

Augusta

Phone: 706-821-2828

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

Robert Howard Community Center

103 Diamond Lakes Way

Hephzibah

Phone: 706-826-1370

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

Henry H. Brigham Center

2463 Golden Camp Rd

Augusta

Phone: 706-771-2654

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

May Park

622 4th St

Augusta

Phone: 706-724-0504

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

McBean Center

1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.

Hephzibah

Phone: 706-560-2628

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

Sand Hills Center

2540 Wheeler Rd.

Augusta

Phone: 706-842-1912

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

Warren Road Center

300 Warren Rd.

Augusta

Phone: 706-860-2833

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

W.T Johnson Center

1606 Hunter Street

Augusta

Phone: 706-860-2833

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

McDuffie Wood Center

3134 Old McDuffie Road

Augusta

Phone: 706-771-2656

Hours: Monday – Friday – 11:00AM-5:00PM

