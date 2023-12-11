AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is opening daytime warming centers and providing free transportation to community shelters due to the preparation of temperatures dropping this week.
Augusta Transit will offer free transportation from the Department’s Broad Street Transfer Facility at 1546 Broad Street to the following overnight warming shelters:
- Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker Street (Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta)
- Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick Street (Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy)
- Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene Street (Route #3 Gold Line/East
Augusta)
The bus will start service at the Broad Street Transfer Facility at 3 P.M. and operate
continuously until 7:30 P.M.
Organizers say that individuals who are unable to get to the Broad Street Transfer
Facility and need a ride should call 706-821-1719 before 8 P.M.
As far as individuals who are need of the usage of any of the daytime warming centers can visit any of the locations listed below; however, officials with Augusta Transit want the public to know that they will not be providing free transportation to the warming centers, but individuals can use Augusta Transit’s normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations.
These are the daytime warming centers:
Bernie Ward Community Center
1941 Lumpkin Rd
Phone: 706-790-0588
Hours:
Monday – Thursday 10:00AM-8:00PM
Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM
Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM
Blythe Community Center
3129 HWY 88
Phone: 706-592-4988
Hours:
Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM
Carrie J. Mays Community Center
1014 11th Ave
Phone: 706-821-2828
Hours:
Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM
May Park Community Center
622 4th St
Phone: 706-724-0504
Hours:
Monday – Thursday 10:00AM-8:00PM
Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM
Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM
McBean Community Center
1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.
Phone: 706-560-2628
Hours:
Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM
McDuffie Wood Community Center
3134 Old McDuffie Road
Phone: 706-771-2656
Hours:
Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM
Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM
Robert Howard Community Center
103 Diamond Lakes Way
Phone: 706-826-1370
Hours:
Monday – Thursday 8:00AM-8:00PM
Friday 8:00AM-6:00PM
Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM
Sand Hills Community Center
2540 Wheeler Rd.
Phone: 706-842-1912
Hours:
Monday – Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM
Warren Road Community Center
300 Warren Rd.
Phone: 706-860-2833
Hours:
Monday – Thursday 10:00AM-8:00PM
Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM
Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM
For more information and route planning, call Augusta Transit at (706) 821-1719 between 6 AM – 8 PM Monday through Saturday.