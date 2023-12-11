AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is opening daytime warming centers and providing free transportation to community shelters due to the preparation of temperatures dropping this week.

Augusta Transit will offer free transportation from the Department’s Broad Street Transfer Facility at 1546 Broad Street to the following overnight warming shelters:

Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker Street (Route #3 Gold Line/East Augusta)

Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick Street (Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy)

Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene Street (Route #3 Gold Line/East

Augusta)

The bus will start service at the Broad Street Transfer Facility at 3 P.M. and operate

continuously until 7:30 P.M.

Organizers say that individuals who are unable to get to the Broad Street Transfer

Facility and need a ride should call 706-821-1719 before 8 P.M.

As far as individuals who are need of the usage of any of the daytime warming centers can visit any of the locations listed below; however, officials with Augusta Transit want the public to know that they will not be providing free transportation to the warming centers, but individuals can use Augusta Transit’s normal bus routes during regular operating hours to get to these locations.

These are the daytime warming centers:

Bernie Ward Community Center

1941 Lumpkin Rd

Phone: 706-790-0588

Hours:

Monday – Thursday 10:00AM-8:00PM

Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM

Blythe Community Center

3129 HWY 88

Phone: 706-592-4988

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM

Carrie J. Mays Community Center

1014 11th Ave

Phone: 706-821-2828

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM

May Park Community Center

622 4th St

Phone: 706-724-0504

Hours:

Monday – Thursday 10:00AM-8:00PM

Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM

McBean Community Center

1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.

Phone: 706-560-2628

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM

McDuffie Wood Community Center

3134 Old McDuffie Road

Phone: 706-771-2656

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM

Robert Howard Community Center

103 Diamond Lakes Way

Phone: 706-826-1370

Hours:

Monday – Thursday 8:00AM-8:00PM

Friday 8:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM

Sand Hills Community Center

2540 Wheeler Rd.

Phone: 706-842-1912

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM

Warren Road Community Center

300 Warren Rd.

Phone: 706-860-2833

Hours:

Monday – Thursday 10:00AM-8:00PM

Friday 10:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday 12:00PM-4:00PM

For more information and route planning, call Augusta Transit at (706) 821-1719 between 6 AM – 8 PM Monday through Saturday.