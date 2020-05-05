War vet on a journey to run across America to raise money for veteran families



AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Most of us are familiar with the term “Run Forrest Run”. This time around, some people are saying #RUNRUSSELLRUN

Marine Corp Veteran Russell Larkins is on a mission to run across America. This war veteran started his run in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 28th. His finish line -San Francisco.

NewsChannel 6’s Reporter Ashley Flete was able to speak with Larkins about this journey before he was off to another state.

“I didn’t have anywhere else to sleep. I was just sleeping on a mat on the side of the highway. 30 minutes for 4 times a day that was my schedule for sleeping.”

It’s no secret that some people are wondering, ‘Why would he task himself with running more than 3,000 miles?’

“I was thinking is there anything more that I could do right now… and it just kind of randomly popped in my head that maybe I can run somewhere and raise money for donations for families that can’t pay their bills right now, because I know a lot of people personally that are struggling to pay their bills.”

Larkins made his way to Augusta, Georgia on Monday night, where some of his supporters booked a room for him at the Hyatt House in Downtown. This would make it 7 days since he slept in a bed.

“From 10 to 11 on Saturday that’s the last time I had a good night’s sleep.”

Larkins says his run is in support of Team Rubicon, The Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Semper Fi Fund.

After running almost 400 miles— Larkins says he is thankful to his friend, Gabe for carrying out the mission with him.

“The support that I’ve gotten is amazing and I am so overwhelmed. I feel really blessed to be able to do this.”

As he continues on to run more than 50 miles a day, he pushes through every obstacle from carrying a stroller to challenging people to do more.

“Motivate people to get up and stop watching Hulu or Netflix . Wake up a little early and figure out what your dreams are. If I can figure out how to run across America, you can figure out something you want to do.”

If you’d like to support Russell’s run across America, you can visit his GoFundMe



