AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – According to Captain Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office 18-year-old Altashaun Jalen Bacon turned himself in on Friday.

Bacon was wanted in connection to the murder of Derrick Curry. Curry was reported missing on May 1, 2019 from Augusta Road in Warrenville.

Three other suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder. Investigators believe Curry was shot to death at one of the suspect’s homes.

Curry’s body has not yet been found.