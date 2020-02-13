Wanted Burke County man taken into custody

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Highway 305 Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 24-year-old Shawn Demorest was seen running towards the wood line. Demorest possessed outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies began a track from K9 Leo. After 45 minutes of tracking, Demorest’s scent could not be located.

Around 2 P.M. deputies were notified that Demorest was back at the residence. Deputies deployed to various areas in case Demorest ran. As deputies approached the residence, Demorest ran towards the tree line again.

K9 Leo and his handler chased Demorest for 100 yards. While in the woods, Deputy Johnny Snyder ordered him to the ground.

Demorest then pulled out a large knife and told the officer he was going to have to kill him. When other deputies arrived, Demorest put down the knife and was taken into custody.

He was charged with the following:

Felony Entering Auto

Theft by Taking (Firearm)

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Additional charges may be added after the investigation is complete.

Burke County Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard released the following statement