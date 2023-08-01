AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Walton Options has been providing services and resources to people with disabilities since 1994.

“This is a center for disabilities resources and information. We are a center for independent living. Our primary service is advocacy. We provide both individual and system advocacy for individuals with disabilities. Some of the areas that we work on are making sure that folks have equal access to voting, employment, and healthcare,” said Associate Director Ebony Rivers.

Walton Options wants to promote an inclusive community.

“We want to promote the idea that regardless of your abilities, everyone should have the right to live, play, and work in the community setting of their choice,” said Rivers.

July is ADA Awareness Month, and recently, Walton Options teamed up with Beautify Augusta and 4P Studios for a new mural project.

“It was a lot of fun to team up with Walton options and 4P Studios. The way that it came about was that Tiffany, the executive director of Walton Options, contacted Beautify Augusta about a mural project she wanted to happen. So after coming and touring the location and learning something about their history, it made me really excited to work with the non-profit,” said Beautify Augusta Co-Founder, Jeremy Rueggeberg.

The folks at 4P Studios turned a fence on Walton Options property into something that will stand out and catch people’s eyes.

“Their statement is ‘Boldly Be,’ and ‘Spark the Community,’ is another one of their slogans so we wanted to incorporate both of those. Their proposed design was to have some bright, bold colorful flowers, and lots of fun little elements going on inside this mural,” said Owner of 4P Studios, Regina Brejda.

It was important for Walton Options to let the community know about their new slogan.

“Just because I have a disability, it does not define me. I am a person. Our thing for this year is a hundred percent of people are people and our slogan is also ‘Boldly Be,’ so what we’re saying is just because I have a disability, I am not my disability,” said Rivers.

Now, they hope the mural will bring more people out of their organization.

“It would be awesome as kind of a consequence of driving by and seeing this beautiful new mural that they can come and get a selfie of a picture, and while they’re here, they can come in and visit, knock on the door, and say, ‘What is this place? I’d love to come in and visit,'” said Rueggeberg.

“I think anything that draws visual attention to an area is important. It sparks curiosity, and it might get people back here to take some photos and give the staff an opportunity to come out and shake some hands and educate them on what they do,” said Brejda.

For more information, you can visit their website: https://www.waltonoptions.org/office-locations/augusta-ga/.