GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A local non-profit organization is looking to celebrate dad on Father’s Day.

Walking Tall Ministry will have a celebration on Sunday, June 21 from 9-11 a.m. at its building on 2195 Augusta Road in Gloverville, South Carolina.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with Zach Moyer about what you can expect.