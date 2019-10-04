Walking for Water; A Story of Hope

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – An international issue is gaining attention in the CSRA. For the first time ever in our area, many people will be walking for water on October 5th.

Water Mission, a Christian non-profit company founded in Charleston, estimates 2.1 billion people around the world do not have access to safe water. That’s one-third of the world’s population.

Around the world, one person dies every 37 seconds from a water-related illness.

A group of kids quenches their thirst.

“We’re working toward providing clean, safe drinking water for people around the world that don’t have that. Something we take for granted,” said 88.3 WAFJ Station Manager Steve Swanson.

On average, American families use more than 300 gallons of water per day., according to the EPA. In places like Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Haiti, people use 15 liters or less a day.

Most of that water is contaminated.

“People that don’t have safe water, we’re going to make a dent in that,” affirmed Swanson.

Since 2001, engineers with Water Mission have been creating water filtration systems.

Swanson explained, “They saw the need and they said we can do something to meet this need. They put their heads together, very brilliant people, and figured out a way to make cost-effective water filtration systems now that are deployed, thousands of them around the world, that are actually monitored remotely by satellite. They’re solar-powered. I mean it’s pretty high tech.”

Two men working with a Water Mission water filtration system.

Happening on October 5th, a walk in North Augusta to raise money to help.

“The whole purpose is to connect you with the walk that people are making every day, all over the world to get what they need. To get water for their families every day. Every day it’s women and children and it prevents them from schooling. And from developing their communities and so, the difference that this makes is utterly transformative,” said The Reverend John Jenkins of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Those participating in the fundraiser have the opportunity to carry buckets of water on the 3.2-mile walk over the Savannah River from SRP Park to Saint Paul’s Church.

Thousands walking for water in Charleston.

The walk is similar to what millions of people do every day to get fresh, drinkable water. Altogether, women in Africa spend 200 million hours per day walking for water.

Swanson added, “We kind of take it for granted so this raises awareness for the entire family. I mean, when is the last time you thought about ‘if I turn on the faucet, will there be water there?’ Or do you even think about it? It’s just there but for countries and people, literally billions around the world, it’s not that way so we want to raise awareness. And we want to help make a difference by helping purchase these systems and provide the water for folks around the world.”

The 2019 CSRA Walk for Water starts Saturday, October 5th at SRP Park (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841). Gates open at 7:00 a.m. and the walk should start shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Registration ranges from $10 to $25. For kids under five-years-old, it’s free. You can even bring your pet.

Click or tap here to register.