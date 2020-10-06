Wagener leaders hope to end feral cat issues

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – A new ordinance to curb feral cat issues in town is meeting opposition. Some people people say the order is inhumane while the Wagener leaders say the ordinance is preserve and promote public safety.

Connie Jeffcoat has lived in Wagener for more than 30 years and she has a big heart for her town’s felines.

She said, “I rescued my first animal when I was in the second grade. My father and mother were both animal lovers and taught me just to be compassionate.”

But under the new ordinance the Wagener town council approved Monday, Jeffocat thinks it’s going to get harder to help feral cats.

“Places severe responsibilities and penalties upon anyone who feeds the cats so if you can’t feed them, you can’t bait the trap. And if you can’t bait the trap you can’t catch them,” Jeffcoat explained.

For years, Jeffcoat said she has been practicing the trap, neuter, release policy. It was adopted by Aiken County in 2016.

“Some of them are friendly. They’re fully vetted. They’re not reproducing. I don’t see they do any harm at all,” said Jeffcoat.

Although Wagener officials said they’ve received many complaints about the wild cats.

Under the ordinance, it’s against the law for anyone or an organization to provide a shelter for the feral cats. However, if you do and are feeding them, the haven must be many yards away from businesses, schools, or public facilities in Wagener’s town limits.







Jeffcoat added, “I really don’t think we have a feral cat problem but we do need a plan and I understand that. We need a plan. We need a good plan. We need to TNR. We need to what the county has made available for us. It’s free. I won’t cost us anything to participate in that.”

Since the original ordinance was amended, there will be a third reading or the new feral cat ordinance. If approved again, it would go into effect on the first Monday of December.