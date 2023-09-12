WADLEY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Wadley Police Department released an official statement involving the internal investigation regard one of its officers.

According to the Wadley Police Department, Officer Anderson Deliford, Jr. was involved in a motor vehicle incident on Monday, September 11th, and he was driving his marked patrol car while off duty.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved in the incident was parked and unoccupied.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 8:01 P.M. in the parking lot of the Max Fitness Augusta gym on Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to authorities, Deliford was charged by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

In the incident report, a witness was in an unknown location of the lot who alerted Max Fitness staff to what he saw before leaving the scene, and a Max Fitness staff member stated that the witness saw Vehicle 1 (the unmarked police vehicle) strike the right rear of Vehicle 2 (parked vehicle) before getting out of his vehicle, looking at the damage, and then leaving the scene.

The incident report also states that the driver of Vehicle 1 (Officer Deliford) stated that he noticed someone waving him down and thought they were trying to let him know his blue lights were on, and the driver of Vehicle 1 (Officer Deliford) stated he did not know he struck another vehicle.

Investigators say Deliford is at fault for failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Wadley Police Department says they will be conducting a thorough and transparent internal investigation, and the police department has also announce that Officer Deliford has been placed on Administrative Leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.