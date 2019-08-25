Wadley Police Officer killed in crash

Augusta, GA – The Jefferson County Coroner confirms the death of Wadley Police Officer Daniel Thomas.

Thomas left work around 7:00 A.M. heading back to his home in Augusta when he ran off a curve in the road on Highway 1 just south of Wrens. He then over-corrected and hit a light pole on the side of the road. Thomas was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Police Officers will escort Thomas to the GBI Crime lab for an autopsy and afterwards to the funeral home.