Voting option narrowing for Georgians; what you need to know about voting in Tuesday’s election

We are days away from the senate run-off races in Georgia and voting options have narrowed.

Given the busy time of season and uncertainty of mail, returning your ballot to a ballot drop box is the best way to make sure your absentee ballot will be received and counted by the deadline, 7 p.m. on January 5. You can find ballot drop box locations in each county at gaballotdropbox.org/ or iWillVote.com.

If you are unable to make it to a ballot dropbox, you can still mail your ballot back in but you should use next-day priority mail. You can send your absentee ballot through next-day priority mail at a local USPS, UPS, or FedEx office, or schedule a priority mail pick-up at your home online.

Voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website to make sure their absentee ballot has been accepted.

If you do not receive the absentee ballot you requested by January 5, make a plan to vote in-person on Election Day. All polls are open 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

Jamil Favors with the Democratic Party of Georgia spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to break it all down for us.