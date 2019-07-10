Voting group founded by Georgia’s Abrams raises $3.9 million

ATLANTA (AP) – The political action committee for a group founded by former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has reported raising $3.9 million in the past six months.

Abrams founded Fair Fight to support voting rights after narrowly losing to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in November. She accused Kemp of using his previous position as Georgia’s chief election officer to suppress votes, which Kemp denied.

The report filed Monday shows the group has raised $4.1 million since its inception and made $3 million in expenditures, leaving $1.1 million in cash on hand.

Expenditures include more than $1.2 million for the group’s nonprofit arm and $100,000 for abortion rights groups after Georgia’s passage of a restrictive abortion ban.

They also include political contributions to various candidates, payments to consultants and other expenses.