Voters get a lift at closed Augusta polling place

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) There’s no voting at Augusta’s Minnick Park polling site.

The building has a large crack in the wall and is deemed unsafe so an emergency poll is needed

Voters are being directed to the Brigham Center, about three miles away.

If they show up on foot at Minnick Park a local labor union is offering rides.

“People are mad because they can’t vote here they’ve been going over to Brigham voting so what we are doing at Minnick park there we’re taking the people as they come in walking we’re taking them over to Brigham,” said driver Rosa Anderson.

The driver says she had provided a handful of rides, but this has the potential to impact a lot of people.

Minnick Park has more than 27- hundred registered voters.