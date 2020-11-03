Voter turnout steady in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of Augusta voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots.

This election saw record breaking early voting turnout. So — what’s the impact on election day voting?

Augusta’s elections director Lynn Bailey says well over 40 percent of the City’s registered voters cast ballots early either by mail, or in person voting. So now, the election day voters are taking over.

Poll workers say they saw a rush of voters as the polls open, and turnout stayed steady throughout the day. Voters had plenty of opportunities to avoid election day, but to some voters the first Tuesday in November is the time to cast a ballot.

Judy Blackstone, poll manager, said, “A lot of people regardless of what’s going on just want to they just want to come in and vote in person we have a lot of people in out precinct that have been voting a lot time and they still like to do it the old fashion way there telling you that yes they have, yes they have.”

Elections director Lynn Bailey expects a 75 percent turnout. To get to that number, she said about 40 thousand voters will have to cast ballots on election day.