Vote and Save Lives: Shepeard blood Center hosts blood drive at Bell Auditorium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, you can save lives after you vote. Shepeard Blood Center will have a mobile blood drive in the Bell Auditorium parking lot.

Everyone’s blood type is needed today, and they are hoping people show up in a big way since they’ll be right where all the early voting action is.

The shelves were bare about a week ago. The response was big in blood donations but they need more.

Everyone will be tested for COVID antibodies. If you test positive for antibodies, you will get a letter in the mail.

Shepeard Blood Center is the primary supplier in 23 hospitals in 30 counties locally.

A low blood supply means they aren’t able to provide as much as they could.

Assistant Director of Community Resources with Shepeard Blood Center, Holly Shuford, says, “and that’s a scary situation because of course our hospitals rely on the blood from us for neonatal units, trauma cases, cancer patients rely on blood.”

They usually rely on high school students who are now mainly at home. People have been working long hours from the pandemic, and others are just afraid to pop in.

Shepeard’s Blood Center guarantees a clean environment and masks are required.

“We have extremely stringent sanitary measures when it’s not COVID times. The beds are sanitized very stringently at all times, even when it’s not COVID times, and many people are getting physicals before they give blood,” says Shuford.

You can call to reserve a time at the Bloodmobile. It’s from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM. You will get a free mask and entered to win a $50 Shell gift card.