Volunteers needed for Red Kettle bell ringing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Salvation Army is “ringing in” Red Kettle season this Friday, Nov. 15th.

It’s your chance to drop cash in those familiar bright red kettles, right up until Christmas Eve.

The Center of Hope houses up to 140 people at the homeless shelter every night… and the soup kitchen feeds around 200 everyday. Your donations in the kettles keep the program going. You can also donate through your mobile phone.

If you’d like to volunteer to be a bell ringer, just reach out to the Salvation Army and they’ll set you up with a kettle and a bell. Call Ali at 706-434-3185.