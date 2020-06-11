Volunteers needed for Project Linus blanket making event

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A blanket can be a very comforting item for a child.

The Augusta are chapter of “Project Linus” makes security blankets for children in six counties surrounding the Garden City.

This year, volunteers have already made 1,650 blankets.

“Project Linus” is a national non-profit organization that provides hand-made blankets to children who are either seriously ill, traumatized, or generally in need.

With the stress of the pandemic affecting children, volunteers are even more determined to help.

Chapter coordinator for Project Linus, Christine Newby says, “Everybody needs a security blanket, so many of the blanketeers, they’re the volunteers that make the blankets, so many of us still have our security blankets from when we were little so it just resonates with all of us for being able to help provide the children with blankets”.

The group is asking the community to come help and make blankets this Saturday, June 13th, at the community events room at Platt Funeral Home.