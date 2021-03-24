Volunteers in Augusta treating the undocumented and others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As more and more Georgians become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, one local group is working to ensure everyone gets a shot.

The Department of Homeland Security is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, regardless of citizenship status.

“Right now, according to the latest census, only 2% of the population the Hispanic population in Augusta has been vaccinated,” said Dr. William Salazar

Dr. Salazar wears a lot of hats. He serves as a professor at the Medical College of Georgia, as the president of Asociacion Latina de Servicios del CSRA (ALAS), and as the medical director of Clínica Latina.

Salazar and his team are on a mission.

He said, “The more people, we get vaccinated, the better for all us because the more immunity we’re creating. And a less spread of the virus is going to happen in the community.”

What started more than 20 years ago as a health clinic to treat Augusta’s Hispanic population,

Clínica Latina now helps the undocumented, those who don’t have insurance, and people who live below 200% the poverty level.

Right now, due to the pandemic, providers are utilizing phone medicine.

“We wanted to do telehealth but you know, this population, you can imagine it has a lot of socioeconomic problems and many of them don’t have access to phones or computers in doing telehealth is much more challenging,” said Salazar.

Second year medical student and volunteer Hector Picon explained, “It’s twice a month. We roughly see 20 patients and we as the coordinators are the ones setting up the appointments scheduling the doctors.”

Clínica Latina is student run along with ALAS.

Salazar said, “Now we have five different clinics that were apart of ALAS. One became independent. Now an equality clinic and we’ve been growing and we want to grow more.”

ALAS bought property on Merry Street in Augusta to expand health services. Salazar said plans are in the works.

Picon added, “They are people, and they need help. Forget about the politics. That’s not my job. My job is providing health care to people.”

Clínica Latina takes appointments through Facebook messenger every first and third Wednesday of each month excluding holidays Walk-ins are welcome. Since care at the clinic is free, it helps reduce medical costs incurred by the state and community.