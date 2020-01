BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Thirty-six children in Barnwell County are waking up in beds of their own thanks to volunteers and the YMCA.

It’s a part of the “A Place to Dream” program.

Crews started their Saturday morning making rounds to homes in Barnwell and Williston.

The program provide beds to children in need who may sleep on tile floors, share an old mattress with three or four siblings, or even sleep on a couch.

The program began November 20-18 and we’re told it has grown ever since.