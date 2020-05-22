Volunteers deliver COVID-19 kits for free in Denmark, SC

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Bamberg County is one of the poorest areas in the Palmetto State.

Thursday, May 21, volunteers from from Charleston even Greenville made their way to Denmark to help other volunteers to help deliver some needed resources to people.

Deanna Miller-Berry, the founding organizer of Denmark Citizens For Safe Water said, “There are a lot of needs in this county. And unfortunately, if your county doesn’t make enough money, you’re at the bottom of the barrel and you’re forced to get the scrapping that’s left.”

Miller-Berry’s organization mostly focuses on her city’s ongoing water issues but now she and her team are helping curb the spread of COVID-19.

She explained, “This initiative is called the ‘no resident left behind initiative.’ So hopefully, it will spark some attention and get some lawmakers here in South Carolina to understand the need of why we need those funds and access to resources so that residents can thrive in this county.”

Volunteers were split into teams. They gave away essential grab and go kits to about 400 people. The kits included hand sanitizer, gloves, facial masks, and other essentials.

“Meet folks at their doorstep but enforce social distancing. Make sure we don’t go too far or too close but maintain a safe distance where we can still let those folks say thank you or ask us any questions about what we’re providing,” said Miller-Berry.

She is an Army veteran. Since she was discharged, she’s always found ways to serve as a citizen.

She said, “I know what it’s like to have nothing. And when you have nothing and no ones there. No support. Or you may have support from your family and friends but some people just aren’t comfortable with sharing what their dilemmas are. So it’s important to be able to understand that there’s always a need.”