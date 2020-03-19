Volunteers at Aiken Senior Life Services ready for Coronavirus

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Nationwide some organizations are reporting shortages in volunteers due to Coronavirus. Aiken Senior Life Services says that they were prepared for the pandemic and volunteers are stepping up now more than ever.

It’s the status quo at Aiken Senior Life Services. Employees and volunteers prepared 234 hot meals and 130 frozen meals for the elderly. More than 200 volunteers assist nearly 400 clients of the organization.

“Coronavirus definitely has thrown a monkey wrench into everything, but I’m healthy, moms healthy, so we just keep plugging,” Volunteer Irv Bartlett told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.”

Plugging along is something that Aiken Senior Life Services wanted to be able to do during the crisis. So, they came up with a plan to make sure there was no disruption in the services provided. “I had worked on bolstering and beefing up our volunteer base, so that was already in the works. But now that we’re here, I have been really gratified, very happy that a lot of our volunteers, existing volunteers have asked for additional routes. So they’re asking to work additional days and serve additional routes if needed,” Executive Director of Aiken Senior Life Services Aimee Hanna said.

They even changed how volunteers approach the homes of the vulnerable. “Our volunteers are being asked to approach the home, place the hot lunch in a bag, hang it on the doorknob, and wrap sharply at the door. Then, step away a good 12 feet so that there is no social contact. Once that launch is retrieved, wave from a distance and let them know everything is fine,” Hanna shared.

Coronavirus is even forcing changes to how some services are provided like dining facilities. So no one goes without, volunteers are going to the homes of those impacted bringing them lunch every day. “I miss the interaction with the people,” Meal Site Manager Ed McCormack said. “A lot of these people are living alone. A lot of them ride the bus to come here. Sometimes this may be the only interaction with someone during the day. We plan activities for them but it’s fun getting to know these people,” he added.

Starting next week, Aiken Senior Life Services will put another measure into place. Employees will meet volunteers outside in the driveway to hand off these meals so they don’t even need to come into the agency.

“I think that’ll set up another layer or another measure of preventative action toward keeping us all safe,” Hanna added.

It’s a way for Aiken Senior Life Services to be able to provide a vital service during a time of uncertainty.

You can find Aiken Senior Life Services at 159 Morgan St NW in Aiken. The number is (803) 648-5447. You can also find the agency on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aikenseniorlifeservices/