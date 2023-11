AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Harry Jacobs Chamber Music Society proudly presents its 33rd season of bringing world-class chamber music to Augusta audiences!

The Jacobs Concert Series celebrates the holiday season on Tuesday, December 5th.

The Vola Jacobs Memorial Piano Recital and feature Steinway artist Byeol Kim, will present a varied program at 7:00pm in the Maxwell Theatre on Augusta University’s Summerville campus.

Visit www.augusta.edu/harryjacobs for detailed information about the concert.