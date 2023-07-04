NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – To celebrate Independence Day, people traveled back in time to 1776 at the “Living History Park” in North Augusta.

“It is amazing here, beautiful green grass, streams, and a reenactment of all of the types of the structures you would have seen during colonial times,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

Anyone that showed up was treated to food, a chance to explore historic buildings, and more.

“We just had the kid parade. We had the dog parade. So, it’s great just seeing everyone coming out on a beautiful hot day and seeing this beautiful living history park right here in North Augusta to celebrate our independence,” said Mayor Williams.

If you ran into anyone dressed in costume, they were sure to stay in character.

Even though the day was about having a good time, it was also about history.

“Today, we’re here for the reading of the Declaration of Independence, and afterwards, they will post it for everyone to read,” said Colonial Militia Reenactor John Moreno.

“I get to do a lot of cool things as Mayor, but this has really become one of my favorites. It’s kind of a serendipity for me being able to read the Declaration of Independence because it helps me at least once a year to really reflect on what those words mean,” said Mayor Williams.

The 4th of July Celebration at the Living History Park in North Augusta was a success, and those in attendance walked away with a better understanding of our nation’s history.

“I hope everybody – regardless of the fireworks, the hot dogs, the barbeque, the time with your family – takes a few minutes, reflect, and think about the Declaration that the thirteen colonies did 247 years ago because that sacrifice quite frankly has given us the freedom that we have today to do all the things that we are doing,” said Mayor Williams.