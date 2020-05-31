Virtual town hall on HIV, COVID-19, and mental health scheduled for June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An event that aims to honor those living with HIV and AIDS, provide a place for them to vent frustrations is coming virtually to the CSRA.

The COVID-19 crisis has already had a significant impact on our health and economy in just a few short months. Long-term survivors say they all struggle with a host of challenges ranging from maintaining a medication regime to coping with mental health issues.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke Positively Augusta’s Yanza Collins and Stop Da Stigma’s Wanda Collier about HIV, COVID-19, and the town hall event.

Meanwhile, you can sign up for the free event on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiv-long-term-survivors-awareness-day-registration-106421144508?aff=erelexpmlt.

It will be held from 12-1 p.m. on June 5.