Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The monthly Augusta Community Prayer Breakfast will be held virtually.

It’s Tuesday (May 26th) at 8am.

It’s easy to join, just head to Zoom’s website or app,

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82336549763

Meeting ID: 823 3654 9763

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,82336549763# US (Chicago)

+19292056099,,82336549763# US (New York)