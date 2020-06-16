Virtual cyber summer camp computes next tech generation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students in the CSRA may have been away from the traditional classroom setting, but dozens of kids took part in a virtual cyber summer camp.

It’s part of Richmond County School System’s CTAE program. Organizers told NewsChannel 6 that more than 60 students meet for two hours each day from not just Richmond County School System, but Columbia County Schools and even a few local private schools.

Chante Luckie, a middle school technology teacher, said she teaches algorithms and other problems to help with everyday life along with coding.

“I know a lot of kids like to play games these days, but I want to show them what actually goes on in the background,” she said. “That may spark an interest to be a game developer or a game designer later on in life.”

11-year-old Lauren Ponder, who will be in the 6th Grade, is taking the course.

“It’s very interactive and fun,” she said adding that she uses some lessons to solve daily problems. “We learn new things. The teacher is nice.”

In Ms. Luckie’s Class, each week, a select student receives a free pizza.

Classes started June 1 and end June 19. The cost is $20. CTAE Director Nanette Barnes said there are no immediate plans for the next course, but one will take place again soon.

