Vigil held for Julian Lewis, former GA State Trooper charged with murder

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Sylvania family is mourning the death of one of its own but many that attended Julian Lewis’ vigil say he did not die in vain.

“Justice for Julian,” exclaimed the crowd.

His widow Betty said, “I loved him but I’ll be able to pick up the pieces. Not know because I don’t have any closure.”

“We never imagined in our wildest dreams that we’d be here trying to figure out why. My brother didn’t deserve this,” said Julian’s sister, Consuelo Hodge.

Betty said she will always remember her husband fondly, “We knew that we were going to be together and that’s been what, 21 years ago?”

According to the GBI, Georgia State Trooper Jacob Thompson attempted to pull over 60-year-old Lewis on Stony Pond Road in Screven County on August 7. When Lewis started a brief chase, the Trooper did a PIT maneuver to stop the car, then fired one shot killing Julian Lewis.

“We don’t need a past thing in the present. What people do in the past, is the past. What we’re focusing on now is my brother that’s happened on August the seventh,” said Tonia Moore, another sister of Julian’s.

Jacob Thompson, 27, has been fired from the Georgia Department of Public Safety due to his “negligence or inefficiency in performing assigned duties; or commission of a felony.” He was hired on July 28, 2013.

Thompson is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.



Thompson’s arrest warrants.

“Trooper got behind him for a broken for simply a blown-out taillight and the resulted in his head being blown off,” said Francys Johnson, an attorney.

As Lewis’ family presses forward they say they want action from the Department of Justice.

Johnson added, “The Department of Justice has greenlighted that Civil Rights investigation. This is unprecedented really.

Funeral services for Julian Lewis are on August 15th starting at 9:30 a-m at Charlestown United Methodist Church. The investigation by the GBI is ongoing.