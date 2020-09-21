Viewing, funeral arrangements set for Soul Singer Roy C

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 has learned of visitation and funeral arrangements for Soul Singer Roy C.

His daughter Sabrina Hammond-Williams told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that it will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 on the Allendale-Fairfax football field at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy.

RELATED: Soul Singer Roy Charles Hammond aka Roy C has died

There will be a viewing Friday, September 25 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at B.F. Cave Funeral Home on Razor Road in Allendale.

You’re asked to adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Everyone who attends either event must wear a mask.

Many have expressed wanting to send flowers and or donations. A Roy “C” Memorial Fund has been set up through Facebook.

To send flowers please send to:

B.F. Cave Funeral Home

1521 Razor Road

Allendale, SC 29810

(803) 584-3110

For those who have expressed wanting to send a donation versus flowers, you may send through the Facebook link or to:

Roy C. Hammond Memorial

PO Box 838

Allendale SC, 29810

“Thank you for all of your love and support during this difficult time,” Hammond-Williams said.