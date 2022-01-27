Victim Shot In Parking Lot Near Planet Fitness in North Augusta

(NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety is now investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night outside of Planet Fitness leaving one man wounded.

According to incident reports, witnesses say they saw two vehicles, a red car and another unknown vehicle, and then, they reported gunfire, after which both vehicles left the scene.

According to investigators, the victim was wounded after the gunfire erupted in the parking lot of Martintown Plaza near Planet Fitness on Knox Avenue in North Augusta.

Authorities say they secured the crime scene and discovered shell casings, which were flagged and mapped and an extensive inventory of the area was taken, during which several items of note were tagged, isolated, and taken for evidence keeping.

During the investigation, North Augusta Public Safety Officers were told that a male victim in his 20s or early 30s with a gunshot had just been dropped off at University Hospital in Augusta.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say that if there is anyone with any information that could help in this case, please contact the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at (803) 441-4274.