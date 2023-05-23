AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City of Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson has released a statement on recent system and network outages, saying the city has been the victim of ‘unauthorized access to our system’.
The issues began this past Sunday, and are reportedly unrelated to last week’s system outage.
The city’s IT department is currently investigating the incident and working to restore systems to working order.
Officials are also investigating to see if any sensitive data may have been affected.
Bill payment services have been affected. The system that allows for the dispersal of bond and inmate information, as well as for bond payment, for those detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center is currently down due to the current outage on the city network.
You can read Mayor Johnson’s full statement below:
The City of Augusta, GA began experiencing technical difficulties this past Sunday unrelated to last week’s outage, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems. We began an investigation and determined that we were the victim of unauthorized access to our system. Our Information Technology Department is working diligently to investigate the incident, to confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. We are also actively investigating to determine whether any sensitive data may have been impacted. At this time, we have not confirmed that any sensitive data was compromised, but we will update you as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. Our Public Safety offices and departments are continuing to operate and respond as needed.