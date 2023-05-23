AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City of Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson has released a statement on recent system and network outages, saying the city has been the victim of ‘unauthorized access to our system’.

The issues began this past Sunday, and are reportedly unrelated to last week’s system outage.

The city’s IT department is currently investigating the incident and working to restore systems to working order.

Officials are also investigating to see if any sensitive data may have been affected.

Bill payment services have been affected. The system that allows for the dispersal of bond and inmate information, as well as for bond payment, for those detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center is currently down due to the current outage on the city network.

You can read Mayor Johnson’s full statement below: