AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A victim in a crash from February has died.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened on February 28th, at 3:40 pm.

Authorities say a pick-up truck was going south on Ascauga Lake Road while a Honda Accord was going east on Ridge Road when the truck hit the car injuring the driver.

That driver was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

They died March 6th.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No word if the pick-up truck driver will face charges.