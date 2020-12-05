Victim identified after a deadly shooting at the Wrightsboro and North Leg Road intersection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A murder investigation is underway in Richmond County. One person shot dead Friday in broad daylight on a very busy Augusta road.

“I saw the lights going on and was wondering what was happening. And once I saw the tarp up, I said, ‘Oh my Lord, it’s time for this to stop,'” said Lawrence Freeman.

Richmond County deputies rushed to North Leg and Wrightsboro Road intersection Friday responding to a shooting.

Police say the deadly incident happened during rush hour. Just after 4:00 p.m.

“We got to put this to a stop because it’s time, it’s time. This has been going on from Augusta. It’s been going on since the end of time. Now it’s time for us to come to the round table,” said Freeman.

The Richmond County Coroner says 26 year-old Roman Bryant of Augusta was shot at least one time inside the car he was driving. Bryant was the only person in the car and died at the scene.

Freeman added, “It’s too many single moms, dads, grandmamas they’re putting their childs to rest.”

An autopsy of Bryant is scheduled at the GBI lab.

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects in this deadly shooting. If you have any information call the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000.