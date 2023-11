AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to the 500 Block of Huntington Street in reference to a fire death.

A victim was found inside of the burning structure by Augusta Firefighters while battling the blaze shortly after 2:00 am Friday morning.

They were pronounced dead at 3:00 am.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story.